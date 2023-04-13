CommLab India Partners with Synthesia to Offer Corporate Customers the Best of A… – Press Release

CommLab India, the global leader in offering rapid eLearning solutions, announced its partnership with Synthesia, the world’s leading AI-powered video generation platform. This partnership brings cutting-edge video development capabilities to CommLab India’s extensive range of digital learning solutions for corporate training.

HYDERABAD, Telangana, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — CommLab India, the leading global provider of rapid eLearning solutions, is proud to announce their partnership with Synthesia, the #1 AI-powered video generation platform. This new strategic alliance will offer corporate organizations learning videos that leverage the best of CommLab India’s design capabilities and the AI capabilities of Synthesia. This translates to video-based learning that is in sync with today’s learner preferences and organizational requirements.

CommLab India believes video is the future of learning and wants customers to get the best of it. As the #1 rapid eLearning provider, it also wants customers to reap the cost and time-saving benefits offered by AI-powered tools. This quest has led to the partnership with Synthesia – which offers AI-generated avatars, voiceovers in over 120+ languages and accents, an intuitive interface, video templates, and more. CommLab India is now Synthesia’s Course Creation partner.

For organizations wanting to leverage learning videos, CommLab India will draw on its instructional design strengths to develop storyboards, and their pool of developers proficient in working with Synthesia will bring the video to life using the tool. Compared to traditional video platforms, Synthesia is responsive and can transform plain text to video content quickly; apart from Word documents, Synthesia can also convert PowerPoint presentations and PDFs to interactive videos.

“We are excited to partner with Synthesia and leverage their AI-powered technology to enhance our eLearning offerings. I personally advocate the use of videos in digital…