Commonwealth Video games 2022: Australia stun India as Barbados overcome Pakistan

Commonwealth Games Group A, Edgbaston: Australia 157-7 (19 overs) beat India 154-8 (20 overs) by three wickets – scorecard Barbados 144-4 (20 overs) beat Pakistan 129-6 (20 overs) by 15 runs – scorecard

Australia produced a thrilling comeback to recover from 49-5 and beat India by three wickets in an entertaining first women’s Twenty20 cricket match at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Harmanpreet Kaur scored 52 off 34 balls and Shafali Verma hit 48 from 33 to help India to 154-8 at Edgbaston.

India seamer Renuka Singh Thakur then starred with the ball, taking 4-18.

But Australia rallied after their early collapse, with Ashleigh Gardner striking 52 off 35 to seal the win.

Australia are the reigning world champions in this format of cricket, having beaten India in the T20 World Cup final in 2020.

In Friday’s evening game, Barbados – chosen to represent the West Indies region – beat Pakistan by 15 runs.

Captain Hayley Matthews led the way for Barbados with a half-century as well as a…