Commonwealth Video games 2022: Cricket returns with England hoping to beat favourites Australia

Commonwealth Games 2022: Can these England pros play street cricket?

Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app; Listen on Radio 5 Live or Sports Extra; Live text and clips online.

Twenty-four years after South Africa beat Australia to win the gold medal, cricket makes its return to the Commonwealth Games.

Whereas the 1998 tournament in Kuala Lumpar was a 50-over competition for men, the event in Birmingham is Twenty20 for women only.

Not only does inclusion in the Games give cricket valuable exposure to a new audience, it could also hand a boost to the sport’s desire to be included in the 2028 Olympics.

The all-conquering Australia team will arrive as huge favourites to win the gold medal, with hosts England the most likely to stop them.

How did cricket get here?

The local organisers of the Commonwealth Games have the option of adding sports to the regular core events, with…