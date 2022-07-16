Commonwealth Video games 2022: England name up Alice Capsey and Freya Kemp

Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app

England have called up teenagers Alice Capsey and Freya Kemp for the first time as part of their Commonwealth Games squad.

All-rounder Capsey, 17, impressed during The Hundred, scoring 150 runs and claiming 10 wickets for tournament winners Oval Invincibles.

Left-arm seamer Kemp, 17, put in some strong performances during this year’s Charlotte Edwards Cup.

The T20 competition will take place at Edgbaston from 29 July-7 August.

Issy Wong has also been included in England’s 15-player squad having made an impressive start to the international home summer.

It is the first time women’s cricket has been part of the Commonwealth Games, with the men previously contesting a 50-over competition in 1998.

“When you’re watching these multi-sport events as a cricketer, you don’t imagine you’ll be out there representing Team England,”…