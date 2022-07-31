Commonwealth Video games: Adam Peaty suffers shock defeat as team-mate James Wilby wins 100m breaststroke

Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.

England’s James Wilby shattered team-mate Adam Peaty’s hold on the 100m breaststroke title with a superb swim at Birmingham’s Commonwealth Games.

Wilby, so long in the shadow of Peaty, screamed with delight as his finish overhauled the fading Olympic champion and brought him home in 59.25 seconds.

Peaty, who broke his foot in May, ended up fourth, behind Australian duo Sam Stubblety-Cook and Zac Williamson.

“Sometimes it doesn’t go to plan,” Peaty told BBC Sport afterwards.

“That’s a lack of training, lack of racing… it is what it is.

“I’m a fighter and sometimes you have got to have these moments to keep fighting.”

Peaty, 27 insisted that he still intends to defend his Olympic title in Paris in two years’ time despite his first 100m breaststroke defeat…