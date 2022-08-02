Commonwealth Video games: Adam Peaty wins first 50m Commonwealth title

Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.

Adam Peaty says he has his “spark” back after powering to a first Commonwealth 50m breaststroke title in what he says is his final race at the Games.

Having missed out on a 100m medal on Sunday as he recovers from a broken foot, the English swimmer had said he was “not bothered” about adding the shorter title to his collection.

That did not appear to be the case as he thrashed the water in celebration.

“I had two options this morning – I either fight or don’t fight,” he said.

“Everyone who knows me, knows I fight.”

Peaty certainly looked ready to fight as he entered the Sandwell Aquatics Centre, beating his chest twice before raising his hand to acknowledge the goosebump-inducing noise from the crowd.

The 27-year-old jumped up and down behind his block,…