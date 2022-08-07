Commonwealth Video games: Australia beat India by 9 runs to assert cricket gold

Commonwealth Games T20 gold medal match, Edgbaston: Australia 161-8 (20 overs): Mooney 61 (41 balls), Lanning 36 (26 balls) India 152 (19.3 overs): Harmanpreet 65 (43 balls), Rodrigues 33 (33 balls) Australia win by nine runs Scorecard

Australia continued their dominance of women’s cricket with a thrilling nine-run victory over India at Edgbaston to clinch Commonwealth Games gold.

Having secured the women’s Ashes and World Cups in both the Twenty20 and 50-over formats, this success completed a fine quadruple for Meg Lanning’s side.

Beth Mooney hit 61 to help Australia reach 161-8 from their 20 overs.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s stunning 65 gave India hope, but her dismissal sparked a collapse and they were all out for 152.

New Zealand claimed the bronze after beating England by eight wickets earlier in the day.

It is the first time women’s cricket has featured in the Commonwealth Games.

Australia batter Tahlia McGrath was cleared to take part in the final despite testing positive for Covid-19 before…