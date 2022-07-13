Commonwealth Video games: Australia Meg Lanning targets gold medal

Australia captain Meg Lanning lifted the women’s World Cup in April

Meg Lanning says Australia’s players will relish the chance to complete a ‘grand slam’ of tournament victories at this month’s Commonwealth Games.

Australia currently hold the women’s Ashes as well as World Cups in both T20 and 50-over formats of the game.

A men’s cricket event was played at the 1998 Games in Malaysia but this is the first-ever women’s tournament.

“We’re looking at it as a very unique opportunity. We want to win that gold medal,” Lanning, 30, told BBC Sport.

“Our group is really excited about it. It’s a new challenge, and I think it comes at a really good time for our team.”

Australia won the T20 World Cup in 2018 and 2020 and retained the Ashes in February.

Lanning’s side also romped to victory in the World Cup in April, defeating England in the final to go through the tournament unbeaten.

They are favourites to win the eight-team T20 tournament which will also feature England, New Zealand, South Africa,…