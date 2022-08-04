Commonwealth Video games: Biking crash was almost ‘full disaster’, say household concerned

Team England cyclist Matt Walls did not sustain any serious injuries in the crash

A family involved in the horror cycling crash during the Commonwealth Games say they came “close to a complete catastrophe” that could have “seriously injured or killed” their two young children.

On the final lap of a qualifying heat for the men’s scratch race on Sunday, a high-speed collision involving several riders resulted in England’s Matt Walls being catapulted over the barriers and into the crowd with his bike.

The incident has led to calls from Sir Chris Hoy and Dame Laura Kenny for improvements to velodrome safety, with Hoy saying it is a “disgrace” that there are not protective screens at venues.

Walls flew into the front two rows of the stands, where Hugh Colvin was sitting with his two younger children, aged five and seven, and some family friends.

“It all happened so incredibly quickly at the speed the cyclists were going,” Mr Colvin told BBC Sport.

“You can see the trajectory of the bike, it…