Commonwealth Video games: Birmingham 2022 to be Scotland’s greatest Video games exterior Glasgow

Commonwealth Games 2022: Australia’s Georgia Baker claims gold in women’s road race

Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.

Birmingham 2022 will be Scotland’s most successful Commonwealth Games outside of Glasgow 2014 after Sam Hickey won boxing gold and Neah Evans took cycling silver.

Hickey’s defeat of Australian Callum Peters to claim middleweight gold guaranteed 46 medals.

That was Scotland ninth gold of the Games – the same as they managed on the Gold Coast in 2018.

Before that, Evans claimed her third medal in the women’s road race.

Scotland’s 43 medals are comprised of nine gold, 10 silver, and 24 bronze.

Light-heavyweight Sean Lazzerini, and light-welterweight Reese Lynch will fight for gold later in the day and will, at worst, add three silvers to the tally.

That takes Scotland past the…