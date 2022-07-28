Commonwealth Video games: Birmingham set to host historic Video games

The Queen’s Baton is nearing the end of a 294-day long journey visiting all 72 competing nations and territories

Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen live on Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; Follow live text and video clips online.

Over the next 12 days, Birmingham will welcome 72 teams and about 6,500 athletes and officials, to compete in the biggest sporting programme in Commonwealth Games’ history.

The Games will feature more medal events for women than men – 136-134 – the first time this has been the case at a major multi-sport event.

There are also a record 42 Para-sports events at the Games.

The opening ceremony takes place at Alexander Stadium on Thursday evening.

The live action gets under way on Friday morning and among the new sports to be showcased are women’s Twenty20 cricket, three-on-three basketball and mixed synchronised swimming.

It is due to be the…