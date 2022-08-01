Commonwealth Video games: Duncan Scott turns into most adorned Scottish athlete

Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.

Duncan Scott became Scotland’s most decorated Commonwealth athlete as he took his medal tally to 11 with two swimming bronzes in Birmingham.

England’s Maisie Summers-Newton added Commonwealth gold to her collection of world and Paralympic medals with a dominant victory in the 100m breaststroke SB6.

Compatriot Grace Harvey took silver in front of a jubilant Birmingham crowd after England’s Tom Dean won silver in the 100m men’s freestyle earlier on Monday and Adam Peaty overcame his lack of “spark” to qualify for the 50m breaststroke final.

Scott took bronze behind rival Dean to equal the Scottish medal record then finished third with Scotland’s men’s 4x200m relay team to go out in front on his own.

Dean took his second silver in the relay alongside…