Commonwealth Video games: England and New Zealand attain cricket semi-finals with wins

England 176-5: Capsey 50 (37), Brunt 38* (23), Jones 36* (23) South Africa 141-4: Wolvaardt 41* (33), Brits 38 (37) England won by 26 runs Scorecard

England reached the Commonwealth Games semi-finals after they beat South Africa by 26 runs and Sri Lanka lost to New Zealand at Edgbaston.

The hosts’ Alice Capsey, 17, made 50 off 37 balls, Katherine Brunt an unbeaten 38 and Amy Jones 36 not out in a total of 167-5.

South Africa laboured to 141-4 despite Laura Wolvaardt’s unbeaten 41.

New Zealand’s 45-run win over Sri Lanka later on Tuesday ensured both they and England qualified with a game to spare.

The Black Caps made 147-7 in their 20 overs, while Sri Lanka struggled to 102-8 in reply with Hayley Jensen taking 3-5.

England, who sit second in Group B behind New Zealand on net run rate, will advance as group winners if they defeat the Black Caps when they meet on Thursday.

England captain Heather Knight has yet to play in the Games because of a hip injury and is awaiting the results of a scan…