Commonwealth Video games: England thrash New Zealand and keep away from Australia semi-final

Commonwealth Games Group B, Edgbaston: England 72-3 (11.4 overs) beat New Zealand 71-9 (20 overs) by seven wickets – scorecard

England cruised to a seven-wicket Twenty20 victory over New Zealand and will face India rather than Australia in the Commonwealth Games semi-finals.

Fast bowler Katherine Brunt took two wickets for four runs in a superb opening spell that put England on top.

Issy Wong and Sarah Glenn also took two wickets as New Zealand stuttered to 71-9 from their 20 overs.

Alice Capsey hit 23 and Sophia Dunkley 19 as England won with 8.2 overs to spare to finish top of their group.

England have won six T20 matches in a row including all three of their Commonwealth Games group matches.

They will take on India in the last four on Saturday, while New Zealand will have to play clear gold-medal favourites Australia.

Nat Sciver, captain in the absence of the injured Heather Knight, said: “New Zealand have been a strong side and they usually put up a pretty good fight. It’s really nice…