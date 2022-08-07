Commonwealth Video games: How local weather change is altering life world wide

The Alexander Stadium will host the opening and closing ceremonies for the 72 teams that have gathered from around the world for Birmingham 2022

Work started on Alexander Stadium’s redevelopment in February 2020 – the UK’s wettest February on record.

The finishing touches to the Commonwealth Games’ centrepiece were made in July 2022, just as temperature records were broken around a scorched UK.

Climate change is here. But it is also everywhere else.

And some of the nations competing in Birmingham have felt the effects most keenly.

Three Commonwealth athletes tell BBC Sport their fears and hopes for the future of sport, humanity and the planet.

Eliud Kipchoge (Kenya, athletics)

Kipchoge famously became the first man to complete the marathon distance in less…