Commonwealth Video games: India thrash Pakistan in cricket

Smriti Mandhana’s 63 came off 42 balls with eight fours and three sixes

Commonwealth Games Group A, Edgbaston: India 102-2 (11.4 overs) beat Pakistan 99 all out (18 overs) by eight wickets – scorecard

India cruised to an eight-wicket win over fierce rivals Pakistan in their Commonwealth Games cricket match.

Opener Smriti Mandhana struck 63 off 42 balls as India chased down Pakistan’s total of 99 with 38 balls to spare.

Pakistan, who were no match for India’s bowling attack, were dismissed with the final ball of their innings, which had been reduced to 18 overs because of rain at Edgbaston.

India spinner Sneh Rana starred, taking 2-15 in the Group A match.

Sunday’s win saw India bounce back from an opening Pool A defeat by Australia.

They can reach the semi-finals with a victory over Barbados in their final group stage match on Wednesday.

World champions Australia became the first side to reach the semi-finals with a a nine-wicket win over the Caribbean side.

