Commonwealth Video games: Katarina Johnson-Thompson and Eilish McColgan declare golds

England’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson and Scotland’s Eilish McColgan earned hugely popular Commonwealth Games titles on the loudest night yet at Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium.

Johnson-Thompson’s win marks the former world champion’s return to the top of an international podium after three years of injury and coaching changes.

She finished on 6,377 points, 144 clear of Northern Ireland’s Kate O’Connor.

McColgan’s victory marks her first major title at the age of 31.

Her triumph also follows in the footsteps of her mother Liz, who won the same title at Edinburgh 1986 and Auckland 1990.

As the volume rose and the laps counted down, McColgan found herself locked together with Kenya’s Irine Cheptai.

Cheptai, who finished sixth ahead of McColgan at last year’s…