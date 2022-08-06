Commonwealth Video games: Mary Moraa beats Keely Hodgkinson and Laura Muir to 800m gold

Moraa only started specialising in 800m in 2021

Kenya’s Mary Moraa gatecrashed Keely Hodgkinson and Laura Muir’s Anglo-Scottish duel to take 800m gold at the Commonwealth Games.

The 22-year-old world bronze medallist showed devastating speed down the home straight to outlast Hodgkinson, winning in one minute 57.07 seconds.

Scotland’s Muir took bronze by one hundredth of a second ahead of Jamaica’s Natoya Goule.

Muir will have another shot at glory in Sunday’s 1500m final.

Hodgkinson however said she was “fuming” to have missed her chance to claim a first international title in front of a home crowd.

“I am not quite sure what happened, it went so quick,” the world and Olympic silver medallist told BBC Sport.

“The first lap I went a bit hard, maybe I could…