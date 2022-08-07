Commonwealth Video games: New Zealand beat England to earn T20 cricket bronze

Brunt was wicketless against New Zealand in the bronze medal match, having taken two wickets for four runs from three overs against them in the group stage

Commonwealth Games T20 bronze medal match, Edgbaston: England 110-9 (20 overs): Sciver 27, Jones 26, Jensen 3-24 New Zealand 111-2 (11.5 overs): Devine 51* (40 balls) New Zealand won by eight wickets Scorecard

Veteran England fast bowler Katherine Brunt said she felt she had let the country down after failing to win a medal at the Commonwealth Games.

They were thrashed by eight wickets in the bronze medal match at Edgbaston as New Zealand earned the first women’s Commonwealth cricket medal.

“It felt like the actual whole country was behind us. We’re just sad we let them down. We couldn’t quite do it,” said Brunt, 37, who retired from Tests in June and has now hinted that she may retire from all international cricket.

Favourites Australia now face India for the gold medal at 17:00 BST.

Asked whether Sunday’s bronze medal match was her last…