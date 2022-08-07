Commonwealth Video games: NI’s boxers Gallagher and Eagleson take gold as McNaul wins silver

Dylan Eagleson impressed as he won gold at the NEC Arena on Sunday

Northern Ireland boxers Dylan Eagleson and Jude Gallagher won gold at the Commonwealth Games as team-mate Carly McNaul took silver.

Featherweight Gallagher was awarded a walkover victory after his Ghanaian opponent pulled out of the final.

Eagleson, 19, then claimed a stunning unanimous decision win over Ghana’s Abraham Mensah.

In the women’s light-flyweight final, Carly McNaul was well-beaten by world champion Zareen Nikhat.

The Belfast native found little success against the mightily impressive world champion, who controlled the distance beautifully to ease to the top of the podium.

A second successive Commonwealth silver for McNaul remains an impressive return for a fighter who has had…