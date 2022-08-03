Commonwealth Video games: Scotland take three golds in three beautiful hours

Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.

Scotland claimed three gold medals during two stunning hours of Commonwealth Games drama.

Para-bowlers Pauline Wilson and Rosemary Lenton started the rush, the latter becoming Scotland’s oldest gold medallist at the age of 72.

Then, Sarah Adlington retained her +78kg judo title and became Scotland’s first ever double judo gold medallist by beating Tulika Maan of India.

And Duncan Scott completed the rush with his second gold of these Games.

Scotland’s most decorated Commonwealth athlete took his tally to 12 medals – three of them golds – with victory in the 200m individual medley before wrapping himself in a kilt for the ceremony.

It concluded a coruscating couple of hours, which started when Adlington’s team-mate Rachel Tytler took bronze in the -78kg…