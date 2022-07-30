Commonwealth Video games: Youthful England sweep previous Sri Lanka in T20 opener

Alice Capsey, just 17, underlined her potential with an innings of 44

Commonwealth Games Group A, Edgbaston: England 109-5 (17.1 overs) beat Sri Lanka 106-9 (20 overs) by five wickets – scorecard

England swatted aside Sri Lanka as they overhauled a meagre total with 17 balls to spare in their opening Twenty20 match of the Commonwealth Games.

Spinner Sophie Ecclestone justified her ranking as the best T20 bowler in the world with three wickets to sap Sri Lanka of momentum.

The visitors washed up on 106-9 and England’s pursuit was swift and sure.

Teenager Alice Capsey’s 44 off 45 balls helped reel in the target as England won by five wickets.

It was an assured opening to the tournament for an England side who were without the leadership of usual captain Heather Knight, who missed the match with a lingering hip injury.

The inclusion of 17-year-olds Capsey and Freya Kemp, together with Knight’s absence, emphasised the youth of coach Lisa Keightley’s selection.

But the new generation proved…