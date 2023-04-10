Compass Precision Purchases Bergeron Machine – Press Release

Compass Expands to Eight Operating Companies

Compass Precision, LLC, a Charlotte-based manufacturer of custom, close-tolerance metal components for mission-critical applications, announced Friday that it has acquired Bergeron Machine, Inc. in Westford, MA.

Founded in 1948 by Paul Bergeron, Bergeron Machine is a precision Swiss-style machine shop manufacturing extremely tight tolerance parts from a variety of exotic metals including Inconel, Monel, and titanium alloys. Compass purchased the company from Mark Kelly and Sidney Kuo, who bought the firm from Chuck Bergeron, the founder’s son, in 2008.

“Compass is extremely pleased to add Bergeron Machine to its portfolio of shops with highly differentiated capabilities,” said CEO Gary Holcomb. “Our mantra is ‘We make the hard stuff’. Bergeron certainly does.”

Bergeron Machine operates from a 14,700 square foot facility in Westford, MA, approximately thirty-five miles from downtown Boston. The company has about twenty-five employees and thirty CNC machines, many purchased in the past five years. Most of its customers are in the semiconductor, aerospace, and defense industries.

“Sid and I ran Bergeron Machine for fifteen years and loved every minute of it,” stated Mark Kelly. “We bought a great company and expanded it significantly. Now it is time to hand the reins to Compass for the next phase of growth.”

“We picked Compass over other buyers because we are comfortable with their knowledge of our business and the way they treat customers and employees,” added Sidney. “Our legacy is safe in their hands.”

Mark Kelly and Sidney Kuo will remain with the company during a transition period up to six months before retiring. As with its other acquisitions involving retiring owners, Compass is recruiting a new President….