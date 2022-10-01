Components 1 finances cap row: Mercedes and Ferrari feedback ‘unacceptable’ – Purple Bull

The Singapore Grand Prix is live on BBC Radio 5 Live and the BBC Sport website

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner says he is “absolutely confident” his team did not breach Formula 1’s budget cap in 2021.

Ferrari and Mercedes say it is an “open secret” that two teams breached the limit to one degree or another, and it is widely claimed in the paddock within F1 that they are Red Bull and Aston Martin.

Horner said: “We stand 100% behind the submission that we are below the cap.”

He said comments by his rivals were “unacceptable” and “hugely defamatory”, and he threatened to take further action in response.

Aston Martin say they are “in discussion with the FIA and awaiting certification”.

Ferrari did not name Red Bull in their public comments on Friday.

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff, in response to Horner’s claim that he had “no knowledge” of any breaches by Red Bull, told Sky Sports: “It’s funny Christian says that because it’s been weeks and months they’re being investigated, so…