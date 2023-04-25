“Compressed Air Chronicles”: The Unstoppable Global Air Compressor Market Set to… – Press Release

Gurugram, India, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Driven by the increasing demand for products with higher operational output and efficiency, the Global Air Compressor Market is Forecasted to Cross US$ 40 Bn by 2028 says Ken Research Study .

An air compressor is a device that transforms power from an electric motor, diesel engine, or gasoline engine, etc. into potential energy stored in pressurized air i.e., compressed air. It has a wide range of applications such as vacuum packaging, dehydration, air blowing, tool powering, spray painting, cleaning, and medical equipment.

“Ken Research shares 3 key insights on this high opportunity market from its latest research study”

High Durability Compressor Needed for Drilling Operations to Drive Market Growth

The demand for crude oil and renewable resources has grown significantly due to a rise in the usage of machinery and equipment across several end-use industries and significant development in the industrial sector. Harnessing the oil with effective machinery and cutting-edge technology is now essential to meeting the world’s needs. As a result, it is projected that the use of items that can survive harsh environments would increase demand for air compressors on a global scale. According to Ken Research estimates, the Global Air Compressor Market –grew to nearly ~US$ 30 billion in 2022 – and is expected to grow further into a ~US$ 40 billion opportunity by 2028.

Rising Demand for Eco-friendly Air Compressor Solution

The main factors that are likely to drive the air compressor market growth in the upcoming years are environmentally friendly compressor technologies, low maintenance, retrofitting of existing systems, efficient operation at lower costs, rising adoption of variable-speed systems, oil-free lubrication processes, and growth in the popularity of portable models. For instance, in the past 40 years, AF Compressors, a manufacturer of air compressors, has expanded its line of air compressors and improved…