Computer numerical control solutions market to grow by USD 8.13 billion from 202… – Press Release

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The computer numerical control solutions market size is expected to grow by USD 8.13 billion during 2021-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 6.85% as per the latest Technavio market research report. APAC is estimated to account for 48% of the market’s overall growth. The market growth in the region can be attributed to factors such as augmented manufacturing activities. Furthermore, the market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Also, countries like China, Japan, and South Korea are the key markets for computer numerical control solutions in the region. Hence, owing to such factors, the market in the region is estimated to grow during the forecast period. For more insights on the market share of various regions- Download a sample report in MINUTES

Computer Numerical Control Solutions Market: Increased use of servo-based systems in industries to drive growth

The increased use of servo-based systems in industries is a key driver for the computer numerical control (CNC) solutions market growth. CNC systems eliminate manual errors and reduce production time. This enables the consistent manufacture of reliable and precise final products. Furthermore, using these machines, manufacturing processes can be carefully controlled and manipulated to maintain quality. Additionally, automation is a valuable resource for manufacturing large volumes of components or parts. But it is not very useful for low-volume production where the tooling and operating costs can often outweigh the overall cost of the finished product. Hence, the incorporation of automation technology is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Computer Numerical Control Solutions Market: Application Of Artificial Intelligence And System Integration

The application and integration of artificial intelligence and systems are emerging trends contributing to market growth. Market vendors integrate AI…