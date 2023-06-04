COMPUTEX closed on a High Note – Press Release

AI Set off a Wave of High-Performance Computing COMPUTEX Returned to Glory

TAIPEI, Taiwan, June 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The 2023 COMPUTEX successfully concluded on June 2, the first physical exhibition after the border was opened, attracting a huge crowd of visitors. During the 4-day show, 47,594 professionals from 150 countries, a 12% increase compared to before the pandemic in 2019. The top ten countries/region of visitors were Japan, the United States, Korea, China, Thailand, Hong Kong, Vietnam, India, the Philippines, and Indonesia. COMPUTEX 2023 took “Together we create ” as its call, successfully re-gathered the abundant energy of the global technology ecosystem after the pandemic, and worked with leading technology companies and startups in Taiwan and globally to promote a super-smart technology life.

Aiming at Smart, High-Performance Computing, AI Empowerment Opens up Infinite Possibilities

High-performance computing is booming with the continuous expansion of AI applications and the support of 5G technology. According to the forecast of Research and Markets, the global AI-driven high-performance computing market will reach 37.4 billion US dollars in 2028. This year’s COMPUTEX is closely related to smart AI and high-performance computing. Exhibitors presented high-performance computing products and solutions, and the forum and activities also demonstrated the potential of high-performance computing and applications.

Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, the top AI computing company, took the lead in the COMPUTEX Keynote the day before the exhibition. He showed the AI chip H100 and the world’s first accelerated computing processor, Grace HOPPER. He revealed that whoever has the “computing power” will grasp the future AI trend. The fact that any device will be able to perform AI calculations in the future will completely change the way of human communication and interaction and even the way of life.

GIGABYTE also took “Future of Computing” as the exhibition…