Conch season forward however restrictions stay

John Bothwell measures a queen conch (Photo courtesy of April Cummings)

(CNS): The local conch season opens next Tuesday but officials from the Department of Environment are reminding people that restrictions remain in place limiting the catch and where conch can be taken. Marine Park rules and boundaries remain in full effect at all times and no conch may be taken from within the Marine Reserve even within the season, which lasts until April. The daily catch limit is five conchs per person or a maximum of ten per boat with two or more people aboard.

No one can or allow anyone else to take purchase, receive, offer for sale, exchange or donation, or possess more than five conchs from Cayman waters. Only queen conch may be taken.

Queen conch remains under threat in our region and the wider Caribbean. NOAA in the United States is currently going through a consultation process about listing the queen conch as an endangered species due to its decline across its range. Here…