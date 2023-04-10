Concrete Cooling Market to be worth USD 2,035.2 Million, Attaining a CAGR of 5.7… – Press Release

New York (US), April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Concrete Cooling Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Concrete Cooling Market Information by Type, by Application, and Region – Forecast till 2030″, By 2030, the Concrete Cooling Market can anticipate touching reach USD 2,035.2 Million, garnering a growth rate of 5.72% from 2022 to 2030.

Market Synopsis

Concrete cooling can be described as a method for lowering the temperature of freshly poured concrete in order to reduce water evaporation after cement hydration and aid in the preservation of the concrete’s characteristics and tensile strength. The growth in the number of buildings in nations with tropical climates, such as the Asia Pacific area, is a major driver of the concrete cooling industry.



Get a Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1950



Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the concrete cooling industry are

Fujian Snowman Co. Ltd.

North Star Ice Equipment Corporation

KTI-Plersch Kältetechnik GmbH

LINTEC Germany GmbH

Coldcrete Inc.

ConCool LLC

Recom Ice Systems

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Limited

Icelings

Focusun Refrigeration Corporation

Among others.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 2,035.2 Million CAGR 5.72% (2022-2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Application, Type Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers The increase in demand is attributed to high temperatures in the region Growing construction activities

The major players are working arduously on new concepts and strategies that might benefit the businesses in order to meet the demand and consumer needs. Also, manufacturing firms are now concentrating on the enhancement of…