Concrete surface treatment chemicals market size to grow by USD 4,576.1 million … – Press Release

NEW YORK, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The global concrete surface treatment chemicals market size is estimated to grow by USD 4,576.1 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.55% during the forecast period. APAC is estimated to account for 47% of the global market growth during the forecast period. Increased construction activities across the region will drive the demand for concrete treatment chemicals during the forecast period. India and China, among other countries, are the major revenue contributors to the construction market in the APAC region. China accounts for a significant market share in the global construction industry with numerous construction projects likely to be completed during the forecast period. This will drive the demand for concrete surface treatment chemicals. New airports that began operation in 2021 comprising Jingzhou Shashi Airport, Jiujiang Lushan Airport, Heze Mudan Airport, Wuhu Xuanzhou Airport, Chengdu Tianfu International Airport, Chenzhou Beihu Airport, and Shaoguan Danxia Airport, are expected to complete during the forecast period. Hence, the increasing number of construction projects in the country will drive the demand for concrete surface treatment chemicals during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Request a sample report

