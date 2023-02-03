Conemaugh Miners Medical Center and Conemaugh Meyersdale Medical Center Achieve … – Press Release

Miners and Meyersdale hospitals recognized for achievements in patient and family engagement, quality care, and patient safety

Conemaugh Miners Medical Center (“Miners”) and Conemaugh Meyersdale Medical Center (“Meyersdale”) today announced that each has been named a Lifepoint Health National Quality Leader. This designation recognizes hospitals within the Lifepoint Health system that have enrolled in the Lifepoint National Quality Program and succeeded in transforming their culture of safety and achieving high standards of quality care, performance improvement, and patient engagement.

“Delivering the highest quality patient care is at the center of all we do at Miners,” said Tim Harclerode, chief executive officer of Conemaugh Miners Medical Center. “Being recognized as a Lifepoint Health National Quality Leader is something this team has worked very hard to achieve, and it took every single person to reach this milestone. The culture of safety we have created here is strengthened every day through the commitment of our providers and employees across all of our departments, and we look forward to continuing to advance how we deliver quality care close to home.”

When hospitals enroll in the National Quality Program, they begin working with Lifepoint quality experts to evaluate and strengthen their quality programs and processes. Following an initial evaluation, the hospital creates a plan and begins to employ changes that will help it achieve quality improvement benchmarks and establish long-term solutions to sustain its results.

In addition to evaluating common quality care and patient safety metrics, the Lifepoint National Quality Program focuses on foundational elements required to sustain quality care, including committed leadership, systems to ensure continuous performance and process improvement, and a culture dedicated to safety. Lifepoint Health National Quality Leader designation denotes those hospitals that have achieved a broad range of criteria…