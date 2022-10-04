Confidence Man: Key revelations from new e-book on Donald Trump

Former US President Donald Trump nearly fired his daughter and routinely flushed documents down the toilet.
These explosive details and more are revealed in New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman’s highly-anticipated book Confidence Man, which is released on Tuesday.
The book follows Mr Trump from his time as a New York businessman to his life after the presidency. It draws from interviews with more than 200 sources, including former aides as well as three interviews with Mr Trump himself.
The former president has attacked Haberman, writing on his social media platform that the book contains “many made up stories with zero fact checking”.
Here are eight of Confidence Man’s biggest revelations:
1) Trump wanted to fire Ivanka and Jared Kushner
At a meeting with then-Chief of Staff John Kelly and then-White House counsel Don McGahn, Haberman writes that Mr Trump was…