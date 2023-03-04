Confirmatory clinical trial of Liwen RF™ ablation system in China concluded – Press Release

HANGZHOU, China, March 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On March 3, Venus Medtech (Hangzhou) Inc. (Venus Medtech, 2500.HK), trailblazer in structural heart therapies worldwide, announced that the Liwen RF™ ablation system developed by the Company has successfully enrolled one patient at West China Hospital, Sichuan University, thus completing the enrollment of patients for confirmatory clinical trial in China. This marks a significant milestone of Liwen RF™ ablation system for treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and another stride towards commercialization.

Liwen RF ™ ablation system, an innovative device for the treatment of HCM, was developed in-house by Hangzhou Nuocheng Medical Technology Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Venus Medtech. The clinical trial was led by Professor Liwen Liu of The First Affiliated Hospital of Air Force Medical University as the principal investigator (PI), with academicians Junbo Ge of Zhongshan Hospital, Fudan University and Yun Zhang of Qilu Hospital of Shandong University as co-PIs. Since the first clinical enrollment in January 2021, 128 patients have been enrolled in 20 hospitals, including The First Affiliated Hospital of Air Force Medical University, Zhongshan Hospital, Fudan University, Qilu Hospital of Shandong University, the Second Affiliated Hospital, Zhejiang University School of Medicine, West China Hospital Sichuan University, Guangdong Provincial People’s Hospital, Xiamen Cardiovascular Hospital Xiamen University, University of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences Qingdao Hospital, Qingdao Municipal Hospital, the 7th People’s Hospital of Zhengzhou, The First Affiliated Hospital of Dalian Medical University and Shanxi Cardiovascular Hospital.

Liwen RF ™ ablation system offers technical advantages such as less trauma, precise localization, no target vessel restriction, significant reduction of septal thickness, and reduced risks of conduction system damage and other complications. It provides an…