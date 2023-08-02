Confluent Announces CFO Transition – Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) – Press Release

Rohan Sivaram to replace Steffan Tomlinson as Chief Financial Officer

Confluent, Inc. CFLT, the data streaming pioneer, today announced that Rohan Sivaram has been named Confluent’s Chief Financial Officer, effective August 16. Sivaram replaces Steffan Tomlinson who is leaving Confluent for another opportunity.

“Rohan is an exceptional finance and operations leader who has been instrumental to the success of our IPO and the track record we’ve established as a public company,” said Jay Kreps, co-founder and CEO, Confluent. “I’m thrilled to partner with him in his new role as we continue to grow the business while continuing to improve our margins. I also would like to extend my deepest gratitude to Steffan for his tremendous contributions to Confluent over the last three years.”

As CFO, Rohan will lead all of Confluent’s finance and business technology & data teams. Rohan is a seasoned executive with nearly two decades of experience across technology and the financial services industry. In his three years at Confluent, Rohan led Confluent’s FP&A, investor relations, treasury, and business operations teams. Prior to joining Confluent in October 2020, Rohan was the senior vice president of finance at Palo Alto Networks. In his six years at Palo Alto Networks, Rohan helped scale the company from a $750+ million to a $3.7 billion revenue run rate. Prior to that, he held a variety of roles at Symantec Corporation and Morgan Stanley. Rohan holds an MBA from Northwestern University, Kellogg School of Management and a Bachelor’s in Commerce from St. Xavier’s College.

“I am thrilled about this opportunity and look forward to leading Confluent through its next stage of growth,” said Sivaram. “Our talented team and innovation engine have robust growth in data streaming. Looking forward, we remain focused on driving durable and efficient growth as we work toward becoming a profitable company.”

Jonathan Chadwick, Confluent board member and audit committee chair,…