Congratulations to the CAJ Awards recipients! – Press Release

VANCOUVER, BC, April 15, 2023 /CNW/ – The Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ) is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2022 CAJ Awards for outstanding investigative journalism.

This included presenting the McGillivray Award, recognizing the program’s best investigative journalism published or broadcast in 2022, to Grant Robertson, for his entry titled “Inside Hockey Canada’s Secret Funds: The hidden use of registration fees in sexual assault settlements,” published by The Globe and Mail. Robertson’s tenacious work exposed how every player who paid fees to one of Canada’s richest national sport organizations unknowingly contributed to a fund used to settle sexual assault complaints and lawsuits— all while some of those injured while playing hockey have fought years for the compensation they believed they would receive.

Earlier in the evening, Robertson had been named one of the recipients of the Written News category.

The CAJ Awards were presented by MC Erica Johnston as part of the 2023 CAJ conference held in Vancouver, with finalists unable to attend invited to participate in a video conference that was also livestreamed on the CAJ’s Facebook page.

The recipients in the WRITTEN NEWS category are (a tie):

Grant Robertson

Inside Hockey Canada’s Secret Funds: The hidden use of registration fees in sexual assault settlements

The Globe and Mail

Jen St. Denis

Inside the Winters Hotel as It Burned

The Tyee

The recipients in the COMMUNITY WRITTEN category are:

Julie Chadwick, Lauren Kaljur, Tegwyn Hughes

Investigating heat deaths in Nanaimo

The Discourse Nanaimo

The recipient in the BROADCAST OVER FIVE MINUTES category is:

Sabrina Myre

Après Daech, le cauchemar sans fin des enfants canadiens détenus en Syrie

Freelance / Radio-Canada Info

The recipients in the BROADCAST UNDER FIVE MINUTES category are: