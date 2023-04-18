Connexion Telematics Partners with Rackspace Technology to Improve Customer Jour… – Press Release

SYDNEY, Australia, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rackspace Technology® RXT, the leading end-to-end multicloud technology solution company, today announced the results of its successful partnership with Connexion Telematics CXZ (“Connexion”), a world-class developer of enterprise Software as a Service solutions for the global automotive industry.



Through the partnership, Rackspace Technology combined its expertise with the world’s leading technologies to provide critical support to Connexion’s software development team to not only improve its observability pipeline but also its CICV pipeline. This enabled Connexion to deploy its infrastructure’s code into its production environment without manual intervention.

Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, Connexion is known for its OnTRAC and Connexion platforms. OnTRAC is used by General Motors to manage the largest Courtesy Transportation Program in the US, and the Connexion Platform is designed with OEM-agnostic functionality. Their delivery model focuses on the ongoing KPI monitoring of the initiatives taken to realise an organisation’s strategic goals.

With the extremely tight employment market for cloud technology architects and engineers, Connexion had difficulty replacing some critical roles in their technical team and spent considerable time searching the market to hire these roles in-house. After struggling to find those resources Connexion reached out to their AWS team for help on how to address this issue.

“We have a strong strategic position from which to build our industry-leading B2B software platform with one in five dealerships in the US already using our software and have ambitious plans to grow our active userbase. However, we could not find the critical technical talent to innovate at pace, allowing us to scale our proprietary SaaS solutions,” said Tasso Koutsovasilis, COO of Connexion Telematics.

“Rackspace Technology’s pod of experts came on board and became an extension of our team, deploying…