Conquering Venous Diseases: Global Treatment Market Set to Reach USD10 Billion b… – Press Release

Houston, Texas, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Market Overview

A series of diseases in which there is an issue with blood flow in the veins in the legs are collectively referred to as a venous disease, sometimes known as venous insufficiency. Leg veins feature valves that enable blood to return to the heart by rising against gravity. In the case that these valves are weak or damaged, blood will pool in the veins and flow back into the legs. This may result in a single or several venous disorders. These alternatives might range from making lifestyle modifications like wearing compression stockings to the most recent minimally invasive procedures or surgery, depending on the condition and severity of the symptoms.

Market Size Growth Rate:

According to the DataM market research report, the global Venous diseases treatment Market size was valued at US$ billion in 2022; it is projected to reach US$ 10.07 billion by 2030, with growth at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

The market for treating venous disorders is being driven by the ageing population, the availability of advance technology, and worldwide technological advancements. The market is also being driven by the increased knowledge of venous disorders and related treatments.

Download Free Sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/venous-diseases-treatment-market

Market Drivers:

The aging are most likely to have venous illnesses, and an increase in the elderly population is expected to uplift the market. For instance, according to WHO 2022, globally, people are living longer. Currently, the majority of people may anticipate living into their 60s and beyond. The number of older people and their share of the population are increasing in every nation on earth.

One in six people worldwide will be 60 years age or older by 2030. At this point, there will be roughly 1.5 billion people, up from 1 billion in 2020, who are 60 or older. The number of individuals in the globe who are 60 or…