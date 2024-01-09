Conservationists to kayak from Brac to GC to boost money : Cayman Information Service

Surfski kayak off Cayman Brac (photo courtesy of CBRAC)

(CNS): Twelve surfski paddlers will be kayaking from Cayman Brac to Grand Cayman next month to raise funds and awareness for Coast to Bluff Recreational Access and Conservation (CBRAC), a local non-profit organisation that aims to preserve the natural beauty of the Brac. Participants in Shore To Shore ‘24 will make the journey in surfski kayaks, which are designed for speed and riding the open-ocean swells.

They will cover around 96 miles (155km) from Spot Bay to East End during a three-day weather window between 2 and 4 February to raise money to buy land for a nature park on the Brac.

“Our paddlers have all been training extremely hard to master the art of controlling these incredible open ocean kayaks and to build the strength and endurance needed to complete this remarkable challenge,” said event coordinator Tyron Maher, who will be one of the participants. “Shore To Shore ‘24 is about sharing our…