Construction Films Market size to grow by USD 3,269.85 million from 2022 to 2027… – Press Release

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The latest report on the construction films market 2022-2027, estimates to register an incremental growth of USD 3,269.85 million at a CAGR of 5.25% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented due to the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. Rapid urbanization and infrastructure investments will drive the construction films market growth. These films are highly durable, resistant to moisture, and environment-friendly and the market has an increase in the demand for infrastructure development for residential and non-residential projects. Also, with steady changes in lifestyle and the need for housing, the demand for construction films is increasing. These investments in infrastructure development are expected to foster the demand for building products. Hence, such factors boost the construction film market during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request sample report

Construction Films Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The construction films market report covers the following areas:

Construction Films Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Amcor Plc, Avient Corp., Berry Global Inc., Compagnie de Saint Gobain, Cortec Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Fastenal Co., Industrial Development Co. sal, Inteplast Group, International Plastics…