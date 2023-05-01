Construction Industry Round Table Announces Board Elections & New Chairman – Press Release

WASHINGTON, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Construction Industry Round Table (CIRT), a national business trade association comprised exclusively of approximately 125 chief executives from the leading design and construction companies doing business in the United States and globally, has elected Henry Massman, President & CEO, Massman Construction Co. as 2023-2024 Chair of the organization. He succeeds Peter Emmons, President, CEO, and Founder of Structural Group, Inc. Massman was elected during CIRT’s Annual Spring Conference in Washington, D.C. last week, which also welcomed new directors.

“CIRT is fortunate to have a dedicated board of such highly regarded industry professionals.”

“I appreciate the opportunity to serve as Chairman in the year ahead. Our organization’s unique membership base of both construction and design leaders allows for a unique set of perspectives to help address our industry’s challenges,” Massman stated after his election.

In welcoming the new Chairman, CIRT President Mark A. Casso, Esq., NAC noted, “Henry exhibits the calm thoughtful insights of leadership that enable him to grasp the heart of matters and to act on them with a sense of clarity.”

BOARD ELECTIONS



The following members were also elected as Officers during the Round Table’s membership meeting:

Deryl McKissack , President & CEO, McKissack & McKissack, Washington, DC as Vice Chairman;

, President & CEO, McKissack & McKissack, as Vice Chairman; Tom Reilly , Executive Vice President, Turner Construction , New York, NY as Treasurer; and

, Executive Vice President, , as Treasurer; and Peter Emmons , President, CEO, and Founder of Structural Group, Inc. Columbia, MD , will continue to serve on the Executive Committee as Immediate Past Chairman.

In addition to the executive committee elections, CIRT also welcomed the following four industry leaders as new directors who will serve on the board through 2026:

John Gavan , President, KPFF Consulting Engineers

, President, KPFF Consulting Engineers Les Hiscoe , CEO, Shawmut Design & Construction

, CEO, Shawmut Design & Construction Dan Johnson , CEO, Mortenson

, CEO, Mortenson Brian Jones , President & CEO, Gray Construction

“CIRT is fortunate to…