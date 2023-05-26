Consumer Use of Deals at Restaurants and Foodservice Outlets Grew by 8% in the F… – Press Release

Customer visits to restaurants and retail foodservice outlets that took advantage of a deal rose by 8% in the quarter ending March compared to a year ago, reports Circana, formerly IRI and The NPD Group. The increase in deal visits helped to grow total commercial foodservice visits by 1% over a year ago, a traffic gain after four consecutive quarters of flat or declining growth.

CHICAGO, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Lingering inflation and higher food prices in the first quarter of 2023 had many foodservice consumers looking for a deal. Customer visits to restaurants and retail foodservice outlets that took advantage of a deal rose by 8% in the quarter ending March compared to a year ago, reports Circana, formerly IRI and The NPD Group. The increase in deal visits helped to grow total commercial foodservice visits by 1% over a year ago, a traffic gain after four consecutive quarters of flat or declining growth.

Although 73% of all foodservice visits are not on a deal, those visits were flat in the quarter compared to the visits on a deal growth. Buy some, get some, and coupon deals were among the most popular deal types, growing 13% and 18%, respectively, compared to a year ago. Discounted price deals increased by 8%, and daily specials by 6%. Combined item specials declined.

Most of these deals (84%) were used at quick service restaurants (QSRs), corresponding with the fact that QSR visits represent most of the total foodservice traffic. Visits to QSRs increased by 2% and deal visits by 7% in the quarter over last year. Full service restaurant (FSR) traffic declined by 1% in the period, but visits on a deal were up by 4%, reports Circana.

Loyalty programs were also a source of deals and rewards during the quarter. About a quarter of all restaurant visits use a loyalty reward program, earning and redeeming points. Loyalty rewards and points redeemed at restaurants during the first quarter increased by 26% compared to the same quarter a year ago. Breakfast and…