Contact Center as a Service Market Size [2022-2029] Worth USD 15.07 Billion by 2… – Press Release

Pune, India, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global contact center as a service market size was USD 4.18 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 4.87 billion in 2022 to USD 15.07 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period. Increase in cloud-based service and software CCaaS adoption for the global remote working population drives the market growth. Fortune Business Insights, provide this information in its report titled, “Contact Center as a Service Market Forecast, 2023-2029.”

Key Industry Development:

Talkdesk, Inc. launched an engagement platform called “Talkdesk community” for contact center specialists to share best practices and improve customer experience. This chat room community may allow consumers, employees, and members to interact and gain exclusive advice and ideas from users across the world.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 17.5% 2029 Value Projection USD 15.07 Billion Base Year 2021 Contact Center as a Service Market Size in 2021 USD 4.18 Billion Historical Data for 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 160 Segments covered Function, Enterprise Size, Industry and Geography

Key Takeaways:

Contact Center as a Service Market Size in North America was USD 1.73 billion in 2021

Major driving factors include increase in cloud-based service and software CCaaS adoption for the global remote working population

By Function Analysis, the interactive voice response segment has the largest share in the global market.

Global demand is driven by market players implementing advanced analytics systems

The IT and telecommunications industry will drive the market in the forecast period, 2023-2029

Drivers & Restraints-