Contact Lens Solutions Market to grow at a CAGR of 3.18% from 2021 to 2026, Driv… – Press Release

NEW YORK, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The global contact lens solutions market size is estimated to increase by USD 398.57 million from 2021 to 2026. The market’s growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 3.18% during the forecast period. The growing preference for contact lenses over spectacles is a major factor that will fuel the contact lens solution market growth during the forecast period. The benefits of using contact lenses over regular eyeglasses have led to a steady rise in the demand for contact lenses in the past few years. Contact lenses provide better all-around vision than glasses, allowing for clear peripheral vision. They eliminate glare and are known to be more comfortable to wear and carry than glasses. Contact lenses enhance aesthetic appeal, which has increased its preference. Furthermore, the development of progressive contact lenses has increased the growth potential of the market. Discover some insights on forecast market data before buying the full report – Request a sample report

Contact Lens Solutions Market – Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on distribution channel (retail stores and online stores) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth of the retail stores segment will be significant for the contact lens solutions market growth during the forecast period. Some of the top players, such as The Cooper Companies, Menicon, Novartis, and Valeant, have been selling mainstream products such as contact lens solutions through retail stores. They create awareness about the products on online platforms. Retail stores provide the advantage of showcasing a broad range of contact lens solutions in a dedicated section of the store. They also allow individual buyers to compare the attributes of different brands.

Geography Overview

