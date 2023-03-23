Contraceptive Drugs Market Report 2023: Rising Consumer Consciousness around Fam… – Press Release

DUBLIN, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Contraceptive Drugs Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.



The global contraceptive drugs market size reached US$ 15.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 20.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.6% during 2022-2028.

Contraceptive Drugs Market Trends:

One of the key factors driving the global contraceptive drugs market is the rising consumer consciousness regarding family planning, the increasing population, and the rising instances of unintended pregnancies. In line with this, the shifting inclination of healthcare practitioners toward modern contraceptive methods over conventional procedures, owing to their multiple benefits, including optimal safety, and better clinical outcomes, are acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Additionally, the frequent approvals of novel medications by several regulatory bodies, such as the food and drug administration (FDA), are supporting the market growth.

Moreover, the advent of gelatin capsules and non-hormonal vaginal gels that create an inhospitable environment for sperm to sustain by maintaining vagina pH levels is impelling the market growth. Apart from this, continuous research and development (R&D) activities and the favorable initiatives undertaken by non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and health agencies to sensitize consumers about contraception techniques, womens health, and sexual wellness are positively augmenting the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global contraceptive drugs market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2023-2028. Our report has categorized the market based on product, age group and distribution channel.

Breakup by Product: