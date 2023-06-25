Cookies Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.81% from 2022 to 2027; The rising demand f… – Press Release

NEW YORK, June 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — According to Technavio, the cookies market size is estimated to grow by USD 22.44 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.81% during the forecast. Download a Sample Report now!

: 15+, Including Arcor Group, Bahlsen GmbH and Co. KG, Barilla G. e R. Fratelli Spa, , Biscuit Holding SAS, Britannia Industries Ltd., Campbell Soup Co., Deweys Bakery Inc., Emmys Organics LLC, FUEL10K Ltd., ITC Ltd., Kellogg Co., Nestle SA, Parle Products Pvt. Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., PT Mayora Indah Tbk, Starbucks Corp., UNIBIC Foods India Pvt. Ltd., Yildiz Holding AS, and Mondelez International Inc. among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Product (Plain and butter-based cookies, Chocolate-based cookies, and Other cookies), distribution channel (Offline and Online), and geography ( North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa )

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market’s competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including – Arcor Group, Bahlsen GmbH and Co. KG, Barilla G. e R. Fratelli Spa, Billys Farm, Biscuit Holding SAS, Britannia Industries Ltd., Campbell Soup Co., Deweys Bakery Inc., Emmys Organics LLC, FUEL10K Ltd., ITC Ltd., Kellogg Co., Nestle SA, Parle Products Pvt. Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., PT Mayora Indah Tbk, Starbucks Corp., UNIBIC Foods India Pvt. Ltd., Yildiz Holding AS, and Mondelez International Inc.