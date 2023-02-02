Coor signs agreement for sustainability-linked refinancing – Press Release

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Coor signs an agreement for a sustainability-linked refinancing of its existing revolving credit facility and secures in advance commitment for its non-callable bond maturing in March 2024.

Coor Service Management Holding AB (publ) (“Coor”) has entered a new, sustainability-linked, unsecured syndicated term loan and revolving facilities agreement of SEK 2,750 million.

The purpose of the facilities agreement is to refinance the existing revolving credit facility of SEK 1,500 million and to secure a commitment to refinance its non-callable bond of SEK 1,000 million. The bond expires in March 2024 and SEK 1,000 million of the new agreement is available at maturity.

This sustainability-linked refinancing reflects Coor’s commitments in terms of environmental and social responsibility, as the margin is linked to the achievement of sustainability targets relating to CO2e emissions (Scope 1 & 2 and Scope 3), supporting our aim to become Net Zero, and our Zero vision for injuries at work.

Commenting on this announcement, Andreas Engdahl, Group CFO and IR Director, said: “This refinancing address upcoming maturities ahead of time, providing continued flexibility in our financing. The transaction also confirms the confidence of our group of banks in Coor and I would like to thank them for their ongoing support. Through this sustainability-linked transaction, we confirm Coor’s strong social and environmental commitments which are at the center of our strategy”.

Maria Ekman, VP of Group Sustainability, says: “Coor’s ambition is to continue to build a truly sustainable company. Incorporating sustainability KPIs into this new facility is an important step in our continuous work to integrate our targets for climate action and HSE throughout our operations and reflects the type of company we want to be.”

The new facility, which has an initial January 2026 maturity, includes two one-year extension options. Such extension options can be…