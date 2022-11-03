COP27: What have world leaders achieved on local weather change in 2022?

Last November global leaders met at the UN climate summit COP26 in Glasgow to agree next steps to tackle climate change.
But climate experts have told the BBC that progress in 2022 has been slow – with governments around the world distracted by global energy and financial crises.
Last week the UN warned the world is heading towards catastrophe. But there are rays of hope – including fresh US legislation and a change of government in Brazil that could reverse the Amazon rainforest’s destruction.
As leaders depart for COP27 in Egypt next week, we look at seven leading players to ask who is leading the way and who is dragging their feet.
Your device may not support this visualisation
USA: A climate leader again?
The US made a huge leap forward this year when it passed sweeping new laws to confront climate change.
Measures within the Inflation Reduction Act could reduce US greenhouse gas emissions -…