COP28 President Calls On All Countries to Join Global Cooling Pledge in the lead… – Press Release

GOA, India, July 23, 2023 /CNW/ — Speaking on the sidelines of the 14th Clean Energy Ministerial, alongside the G20 Energy Transitions Ministerial Meeting, COP28 President Designate Dr. Sultan Al Jaber urged countries to join the global cooling pledge, a partnership between the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) and the COP28 Presidency, announced earlier in the year.

Dr. Al Jaber thanked Dan Jergensen, Minister from Denmark and Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of Science and Technology of India for their commitment to being Cool Champions and urged countries to unite and join the pledge.

In close collaboration with the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and the Sustainable Energy for All (SEforAll), the Global Cooling Pledge aims to expand cooling to protect the most vulnerable communities, especially in the global south, Small Island States and Least Developed Countries, from extreme heat, keep food fresh and vaccines safe.

Earlier in July, the COP28 President Designate announced his approach and plan for COP28 based on an ambitious response to the Global Stocktake and based on 4 pillars: Fast Tracking the energy transition, fixing climate finance, focusing on people, lives and livelihoods and underpinning everything with full inclusivity.

The initiative provides incentives to governments and all stakeholders to act on sustainable cooling in five areas: nature-based solutions, super-efficient appliances, food and vaccine cold chains, district cooling, and National Cooling Action Plans.

In his remarks, the COP28 President Designate reiterated his commitment to the Pledge, saying “We cannot expand cooling on a business-as-usual basis. Without strong policy action, emissions from the sector will rise between 7 to 10…