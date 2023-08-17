COP28 President-Designate calls on international community to deliver on climate… – Press Release

COP28 President-Designate Dr Sultan Al Jaber has addressed the African Ministerial Conference on the Environment (AMCEN) in Ethiopia , in which he recognised the African continent’s performance and potential as a leading force in the energy transition and the need for increased finance.

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia, Aug. 17, 2023 /CNW/ — COP28 President-Designate Dr. Sultan Al Jaber has addressed the nineteenth session of the African Ministerial Conference on the Environment (AMCEN), sharing his vision and priorities for COP28, especially the need for adaptation financing and acceleration of the energy transition.

A key partner to COP28, AMCEN unites environment ministers from across the continent and provides political guidance and coordinates policy positions among its member states, which include all 54 African countries. Ethiopia will chair AMCEN in 2024.

In his speech, Dr. Al Jaber highlighted the need for urgent action to put the world back on track to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement and keep the ambition of 1.5 within reach.

“With just over 100 days before the world gathers in Dubai for COP28, both the science and common sense are telling us that our collective response to climate change is nowhere near good enough.”

The COP President Designate not only recognized Africa’s position at the frontline of climate impacts but also its performance and potential as a leading force in the energy transition.

He said, “When it comes to transitioning to…