Copenhagen mall capturing: suspect is remanded in psychiatric facility for twenty-four days, police say





The 22-year-old Danish man was known to psychiatric professionals, police said earlier.

The shooting unfolded on Sunday at multiple locations inside Field’s, a shopping center in the Danish capital. Social media footage showed people running through the mall and heavily armed law enforcement officers on the scene.

At a press conference on Monday morning, Copenhagen’s Head of Police Soren Thomassen said two 17-year-old Danish citizens, one male and one female, and a 47-year-old Russian national had been killed in the gunfire.

Two other Danes and two Swedish nationals had received gunshot wounds and were in hospital in critical but stable condition, while several others sustained minor injuries while leaving the mall, Thomassen said.

As of Monday, only one of the four injured remained in critical condition, according to Rigshospitalet hospital, where the majority of victims are receiving care. The man arrested in connection with the shooting is currently the only suspect. Thomassen…